We received tons of great music on Friday but perhaps, the most anticipated release came from Travis Scott and Kid Cudi who debuted their new collab, "The Scotts." Fans of both artists have been eager to hear new music from them this year, especially Cudi who recently dropped, "Leaders Of The Delinquents." Needless to say, the first day numbers for the song have now broken the record for the biggest debut of 2020.

As chartdata reports, the new single debuted at number one on the global Spotify charts after reaching 7.45M streams on April 24th. This means that the two have marked a new best after Billie Eilish's "No Time To Die" earlier this year.

Travis Scott debuted the song during his Fortnite concert, Astronomical, that also broke a record. Scott's event attracted 12.3M concurrent players that got in on the action during the stream. On top of that, other streaming services also had the performance streaming on their platforms.

Of course, with the release of a new Travis Scott single also means that he has more merch. Along with CDs, cassettes and vinyls, fans can also get their hands on a new t-shirt drop, as well as a Fortnite Nerf Gun.

What are your thoughts on the new Travis Scott & Kid Cudi single? Yay? Nay? Sound off in the comments.