Travis Barker celebrated Independence Day with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, after suffering a recent hospitalization for pancreatitis. In posts shared on social media, the couple, as well as their children Penelope and Reign, could be seen taking a joy ride and relaxing at the beach.

In one video posted by Kardashian, the family rode in an orange pickup truck on the highway with the top off. They listened to Bruno Mars' "Grenade."



The day trip comes just days after Barker's stint at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In a post on his Instagram Story from Saturday, Barker explained that he had gone in for an endoscopy, but later developed "severe life-threatening pancreatitis" and was brought to the hospital.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote at the time. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since."

He continued: “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube."

Kardashian also shared a statement regarding the incident, labeling the experience “scary and emotional," while thanking her followers for "all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support."

