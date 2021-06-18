Travie McCoy Makes An Emotional Return With "A Spoonful Of Cinnamon"

We haven't heard much from Travie McCoy in some time, but the rapper is making a triumphant return to the mic. The Gym Class Heroes frontman has tasted success as both a member of a band and as a solo artist who collaborated with the likes of Bruno Mars, Sia, Kelly Rowland, Jason Mraz, and even his cousin, Tyga. It's been 11 years since McCoy delivered his debut solo project Lazarus, and he recently shared his new single, "A Spoonful of Cinnamon," where he tackles heavy subjects highlighting struggles he endured within the last year.

“This song sums up my experiences through 2020 and honors people in my life that I had lost,” explained the rapper. McCoy has spoken openly about his heartbreak, mental health struggles, and drug addiction. “There was a moment where I was getting weekly phone calls to tell me people I knew had passed away. I’m bipolar and being isolated was a strong reason to relapse, but I didn’t, and I made it through."

"The year gave me a great song to pay tribute to the people I love.” McCoy's entire catalog is filled with songs that read like pages torn from his journal, so stream "A Spoonful of Cinnamon" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

You probably think I had season tickets to funerals

I’m so sick of seeing Rest In Peace tee shirts

I swear I prayed so many prayers my fucking knees hurt

And Covid got us all stuck in the house like Mouse Trap

And ain’t no telling when the hell we going to bounce back