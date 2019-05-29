'Tis the season to pay it forward. Entertainers, especially rappers, are often criticized for spending their money on luxury items as opposed to giving back to their communities, but Trae Tha Truth is proving that he's not above helping those in need. The Houston rapper recently shared on Instagram that after he learned there were high school students who couldn't participate in their graduating ceremony because they couldn't afford cap and gowns, he wanted to help them.

"I just got word there's a few schools out here that have seniors that's not gonna be able to graduate for different reasons," Trae said in a video he shared on Instagram."So what we got up and decided to do today on behalf of myself, my sister Jessica, and of course, Relief Gang, DJ Mr. Rogers, what we gon' do is...right now I’m headed to Booker T. Washington [High School]."

"They told me, I believe it’s either 13 or 15 students who they not allowing to graduate because they don’t have caps and gowns," he continued. "That’s something new to me. I think people are supposed to be able to graduate regardless, but the fact is they can’t. So, I’m [going to] pop up and surprises them. I'm gonna take care of them. Make sure they walk across that stage. It's all love. We are one."

After meeting with the principal and surprising the students, Trae shared another message in the 'Gram. He stated that the student would be able to graduate, but if the seniors can't afford the student fees, they wouldn't be able to participate in many of the functions that celebrate the end of their high school career. He said that everyone deserves to feel equal to their fellow students and captioned the video by writing: