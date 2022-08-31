It's always complicated when a family business spills into the public eye. Footage emerged on Tuesday of Z-Rogetting beat up outside of 50 Cent's Typhoon weekend event in Houston. At the time, there wasn't any information surrounding the events leading up to the viral clip, but Z-Ro did confirm that there was an altercation. Z-Ro said that he was blind-sided after Trae asked him to "come take this walk" with him. Z-Ro said he was ambushed and sucker punched by a member of Trae's crew, though it should be noted that Trae did try to intervene.



Trae tha Truth poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

In response to the viral video, Trae Tha Truth shared his side of the story, which he felt he owed to the fans who've followed his journey over the years. "That shit is false," he said before diving deeper into the matter. "It wasn’t no 7-on-1 situation. It wasn’t no blindside ambush. That’s not what this is. This is family business, internal stuff that’s been going on for 10, 15 years that’s probably been building up and just spilled over into shit."

Trae went on to detail that he doesn't tolerate disrespect, though he admittedly acted out of emotion. "We’ve been fighting our whole life, our whole family always fight. It’s just different now because it’s always cameras, it’s always social media and people with opinions," he added before directing his attention towards the media for "adding fuel to the fire."

"It ain’t no hate for that man. I’m never going to let nobody hurt or harm him. As far as the blogs, as far as everybody who had something to say that I’m seeing, you gotta keep that same energy. For those that really rock with me, if I let y’all down, that’s on me, I stand on that and I accept my accountability," he said.

Trae revealed that he and Z-Ro had a conversation that they needed to have the following day, so it seems like they've finally patched things up.