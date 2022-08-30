50 Cent took over Houston for his annual Tycoon Weekend, and it appears that it was nothing short of eventful. While Fif and crew blew money and rallied up the squad, it looks like there was some trouble outside of the venue.



According to XXL, a confrontation between Houston rapper Z-Ro and Trae Tha Truth's crew erupted during Tycoon Weekend. A video of the altercation surfaced online showing Z-Ro in the fetal position on the ground while someone punches him. Eventually, police came and intercepted the scuffle.

There haven't been any recent updates or details surrounding what led to the scrap. However, Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro are, in fact, cousins who collaborated on numerous occasions, such as "Bitch I'm From Texas." Unfortunately, they had a falling out a few years ago that was never resolved. However, both have declined to call their issues with one another beef. In a 2008 interview, Trae Tha Truth insisted that they remained family, despite rumors of friction.

“We was never beefin’,” he claimed at the time. “People gotta understand, if this was any n***a off the street, then yeah, it would’ve been beef, but when it’s family, it’s family. We might get into an argument, we might not speak for a little while, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t as serious as people made it out to be. We wasn’t paying no attention to what people was saying. He can pick up the phone and call me anytime, and I can call him anytime ’cause it’s still fam."



Then in 2020, Z-Ro explained how he missed his friendship with Trae, revealing that he was open to patching up their differences.

