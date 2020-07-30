Another Hollywood couple is pulling the plug on their marriage. Back in 2012, Tracy Morgan popped the question to Megan Wollover, but it would take three years for the couple to tie the knot. A little over a year after Morgan was involved in the frightening car crash that left the actor recovering for months and took the life of his friend, 62-year-old comedian James McNair, Tracy Morgan and Megan wed.



Kris Connor / Stringer / Getty Images

On Wednesday (July 29), Morgan released a state through his rep announcing that he and his wife have decided to divorce. “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce. This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy." The 51-year-old actor and his 33-year-old estranged wife reportedly share one daughter together, a seven-year-old named Maven Sonae. Morgan has three adult sons with his ex-wife Sabina Morgan.

Megan's spokesperson shared that she was the one who made things official. "We can confirm that Megan filed for divorce yesterday," the rep confirmed in a statement. "This is a private matter for the family. Megan's primary focus remains the best interest of the parties’ daughter. She asks that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time."

