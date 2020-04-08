Celebrities often use Donald Trump as a verbal punching bag, but not Tracy Morgan. The President of the United States is regularly criticized for the political moves he makes, especially regarding how he has navigated this COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has been targeted because of his reported initial lack of response to warnings regarding the spread of coronavirus, but in an interview Today, Tracy Morgan defended his president.



Nicholas Hunt / Staff / Getty Images

“The struggle is real,” Morgan said to host Hoda Kotb. “People want to criticize the president, but imagine being a president of a country and have your country get sick. So it’s difficult for him. We’ve all got to pull together as people, now.” He added, “Now is not the time for blame and all these other things, and anger. It’s here now. We just got to be together. We’ve got to all stay safe. Nobody wants to transmit it, nobody wants to attract it, nobody wants to get it. So let’s just stay safe and do the protocol that we have to do.”

The comedian also said that after news surfaced that a tiger tested positive, he decided it was time to get a few of his pets checked out. "I'm getting my sharks tested, I'm getting my moray eel tested," he quipped. "I just bought a 600-pound silverback gorilla, I'm going to take him down to New York-Presbyterian to get him tested," he said. Watch Tracy Morgan chat with Today below.

