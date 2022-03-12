Traci Braxton has passed, but her legacy lives on. Early on Saturday, March 12th, the reality star's family announced that the 50-year-old lost her battle with Esophageal cancer after privately battling the disease for a year. In the hours since, tributes from friends, fans, and family have continued to pour in across social media.

One of Traci's famous sisters, Toni, posted a beautiful black and white portrait of the five Braxton women to her feed, adding a poignant message in the caption. "It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci," she began.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

"Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake."

Toni went on to ask that the world respect the privacy of the Braxtons as they "plan to send [Traci] home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever," she concluded.





Over on Twitter, the tributes have continued to pour in. "Traci Braxton never publicly announced that she was battling cancer for [a year]," one post points out. "She posted a pic last year after losing weight and people criticized her so much that she turned her comments off. STOP JUDGING PEOPLE. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY BATTLING BEHIND CLOSED DOORS."

See what others have said about the late, great Traci Braxton below. RIP.