Just days after Drake held a star-studded bash for his 35th birthday, Toya Johnson held one for her 38th. The Tiny and Toya star hosted a Players Ball themed event for her big day, which saw some of our favourite rappers pull out their best ‘70s-inspired outfits.

The birthday girl didn’t hold back on her look for the evening, rocking a sparkly ensemble complete with a feather trim, looking very similar to how legendary designer Bob Mackie dressed icons like Cher back in the day.

Other stars in attendance included Stacia Mac, who wore a fierce red suit, complete with a slick ponytail and some subtle cheetah print details, T.I. and Tiny, Leilani Capalot, who opted for an all-white look, and 2 Chainz, who was seen wearing a massive piece of bling around his neck.

Also at the event was Toya’s daughter, Reginae Carter. The 22-year-old posted photos to Instagram that show her in a bold purple outfit, seemingly inspired by the 1974 film, Foxy Brown. “And they love them some me,” she captioned the sultry snapshots.

“We will be crowning the player of the year so come dressed to impress,” an invite posted to the Toya A Family Affair star’s social media says. The attendees clearly didn’t let down their host, dressing in their best old-school garb to help set the mood.

Elsewhere at the party, someone caught a video of Toya twerking, looking as though she’s having the time of her life. The 38-year-old appears to have changed her look midway through the night, opting for something that’s more booty-shaking friendly.

See some more sneak peeks from Toya Johnson’s Player’s ball below.