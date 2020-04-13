Despite briefly being slapped with the unrelenting blunt end of the ban-hammer, Tory Lanez has emerged from his brief Instagram hiatus a changed man -- one dedicated to making sure that Quarantine Radio not only runs, but thrives. A firm but fair warning from Instagram head Adam Mosseri appears to have resonated. The days of butt-plugs and x-rated gummy worm debauchery are over. Now, Tory has adapted accordingly and looks to continue building on what he's created with yet another new installment.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Set to kick off in mere moments, Lanez promises one of the biggest episodes thus far, with over $15,000 in cash prizes to give away. "3 DIFF COMPETITIONS," he prefaces, alongside a video announcement. "15,000 DOLLARS TO WIN !!!! WE WILL LET U KNOW HOW TO WIN ON THE SHOW !!!! AFTER EVERYBODY GETS IN THE CLUB. SOMEBODY GONE WIN SOME MONEY TODAY !!!!"

Though he has yet to unveil details about how one might secure the bag, he does hint that one person could ultimately win all three, provided they are both "special and a girl." Should you be so inclined to learn more, be sure to tune into the upcoming installment of The New Toronto 3 mastermind's rambunctious and twerk-fueled pirate radio saga. As he tells it, we're looking at an approximated 5:45 start time, give or take a few minutes.