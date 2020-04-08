Yesterday, Tory Lanez found himself once again throwing caution to the wind and laughing in the face of Instagram's nudity guidelines, culminating in one of the wildest episodes of Quarantine Radio to date. Unfortunately for the Torontonian rapper, the social media giant decided to put the kibosh on Tory's dreams, pulling the plug on Quarantine Radio and hitting it with a temporary ban.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Now, with artists like Royce Da 5'9" and YBN Cordae speaking out against the company's decision, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri hit up The Shade Room to explain why Quarantine Radio was shut down in the first place. "Quarantine Radio is great, so shout out to Tory Lanez for that," begins Mosseri. "The lives have been great, the lives with the fans have been great." In the comments, Tory can be seen pleading his case, writing "I JUST WANNA BE FREE ADAM." Mosseri doesn't appear to notice.

"But you can't have nudity on Instagram," he continues. "That's part of our community guidelines, it's part of the rules and we can't make exceptions. And on a couple of those lives, on two accounts, there was nudity so we had to stop the live. There's a short period of time where you can't go live again. We have to stick to the rules otherwise why do we have them? But generally, big fan of Tory Lanez, big fan of Quarantine Radio. I hope it comes back soon, but no nudity! We can't have that."

To that, Tory had a few choice words: "THAT'S CAP. Cmooooooon MAAAAAYNE." What do you think? Can Quarantine Radio thrive in a PG-13 environment?