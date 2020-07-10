Tory Lanez Shares Two-Pack "VVS Capsule" Ft. VV$ Ken

If there's an artist who has been putting in overtime during this quarantine and pandemic, it's Tory Lanez. He turned lockdown into a business with his Quarantine Radio, which later captured the attention of major networks. He recently signed a new artist to his label, recently shared his Road to Fast 9 single "Convertible Burt" alongside Kevin Gates, was featured on the remix to Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin'," and dropped his acclaimed The New Toronto 3 mixtape. Tory Lanez now returns with a little somethin' somethin' for his fans, a two-track project titled VVS Capsule.

In addition to this two-pack drop-off, Tory promises a music video to follow. "@vvs_ken & Tory - 392 (SONG OUT NOW ) 'VIDEO TOMORROW' !!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🍾🔥🍾🔥 ... also I dropped another one as well in the capsule ... 'STACCATO' IS ALSO AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE !!! ENJOY THE #VVSCapsule !!!!" Stream Tory's VVS Capsule and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Staccato

2. 392 ft. VV$ Ken