There are more big moves being made by Tory Lanez. Not only has the singer secured No. 1 albums and certified hits on the charts, but his impromptu Quarantine Radio idea has captured the attention of millions of fans, as well as the entertainment industry. Tory Lanez is one of the most sought after artists and producers in the game, and he recently announced that he's added another artist to his record label, One Umbrella.



Erik Voake / Stringer / Getty Images

On Wednesday (July 1), Tory kicked off the month of July with some good news. "I JUST SIGNED @vvs_ken TO ONE UMBRELLA .... I GIVE HIM 3 MONTHS BEFORE THEY CALL HIM THE GOAT," Tory penned in a caption to the cover art for Damaziii's new music. "And fun fact : this n*gga is from ORLANDO ! .... Like n*gga what ?!?! 😈😈😤🤯🤯 BEST IN SOUTH PERIOD in my eyes 🔥🔥🔥🔥 lets gooooo .. NEW MUSIC NEXT WEEK ."

Over on Damazii's page, he wrote that his tunes are all set to hit streaming services next Tuesday. "New music coming sorry for the wait but it’s finally over 🔥🎧🚀🖤 7/7." We'd expect that Tory and Damazii will collaborate on tracks in the future, so we look forward to hearing what they come up with. Check out their posts below.