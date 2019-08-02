mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tory Lanez Moves With The Mob In "Forever" Music Video

Aron A.
August 02, 2019 14:36
123 Views
00
0

Tory Lanez is back with the new visuals for "Forever."

Tory Lanez has been gearing towards the release of a new project, although there haven't been any recent updates on when we'll receive it. He's been a busy guy lately. He signed Melii to his label, won Best Rap Recording at the Junos, and continued to flood the street with new music. The rapper came through with his new single, "Forever" last week and now, he returns with a brand new visual for the single.

In the video for "Forever," Tory shifts the focus more towards the visual aesthetic than the plot itself as he transitions from a trapper in the basement to a boss celebrating his come up with his team. The visuals for "Forever" comes two months after he released the visual to "Broke Leg" with Quavo and Tyga.

Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Tory Lanez. 

Tory Lanez Music Videos News broke leg chinxtape One Umbrella
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MUSIC VIDEOS Tory Lanez Moves With The Mob In "Forever" Music Video
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject