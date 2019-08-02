Tory Lanez Moves With The Mob In "Forever" Music Video

Tory Lanez is back with the new visuals for "Forever."

Tory Lanez has been gearing towards the release of a new project, although there haven't been any recent updates on when we'll receive it. He's been a busy guy lately. He signed Melii to his label, won Best Rap Recording at the Junos, and continued to flood the street with new music. The rapper came through with his new single, "Forever" last week and now, he returns with a brand new visual for the single.

In the video for "Forever," Tory shifts the focus more towards the visual aesthetic than the plot itself as he transitions from a trapper in the basement to a boss celebrating his come up with his team. The visuals for "Forever" comes two months after he released the visual to "Broke Leg" with Quavo and Tyga.

Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Tory Lanez.