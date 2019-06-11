We all know how hot it can get in Florida. The humidity is off the charts in the summer and sometimes, it's nice to get a little break from the weather with an ice cream cone. There are so many different ice cream spots that it can be difficult to choose which one you want to try out next. If your decision is influenced by who owns the business, you may want to stop by Notorious Creamery when it opens this week because there's a chance you'll spot Tory Lanez over there.

As reported by the South Florida Sun-Centinel, the Toronto-based artist will be opening a new ice cream shop in Fort Lauderdale on June 15. All of your favourites will be available at the 700-square-foot space, including healthy options for vegans. The menu will feature twelve different vegan and non-vegan choices, fruit sorbets and milkshakes. Lanez is opening the shop with Bobby Velez, who will assume managerial duties of Notorious. It has been described by Velez as "an authentic, old-school shop, but with a modern, boutique twist."

Tory originally met Velez through his former bodyguard and when they arranged a meeting, they came up with an idea to start this ice cream parlour. At just 26-years-old, this is a big move for Fargo and one that will undoubtedly pay off in the long run. Congratulations, Tory!

