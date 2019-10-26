Tory Lanez Jumps On Guapdad 4000's New Song "Stuck With It"

I know it's hard to tell, but Kanye West wasn't the only person to drop a new album yesterday. Joining in on the fun was rising Oakland rapper Guapdad 4000, who decided to come through and share his highly anticipated debut album Dior Deposits, which features guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Tory Lanez, 6LACK, G-Eazy, and many more.

"I got all the top streaming artists in Hip Hop on it for free and they gave me their best verses,” Guapdad shared. “Chance the Rapper, Tory Lanez, 6LACK, G-Eazy...They did it for free out of love and f*cking with me. We got good energy,” he added. Well with that said, it’s only right we share one of those free features in the Tory Lanez-assisted cut “Stuck With It.”

Take a listen to the new collab and let us know what you think. Stream the rest of Dior Deposits right here on HNHH if you haven't done so already.

Quotable Lyrics:

Fuck with it, shake that ass and the legs

Get stuck with it, like you better when you beg till you come get it

Good head sex, I want you to come with it

And like my nigga Guap said "Bitch, fuck with it!"

I get up with it yeah baby

Get up in them jeans, dumb fitted up baby

Slurp it up, coffin it up baby

Brain like, I'm a dumb nigga yeah baby yeah

- Tory Lanez