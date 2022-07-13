Tory Lanez and Iggy Azalea have found themselves at the center of dating rumors as of late. It all started just a couple of weeks back when the two were spotted having a meal with one another in a public setting. It seemed like they were in deep conversation, and Azalea even had her hand on Tory's leg. This is clearly an indication of flirtation, but there was no true confirmation that the two were an item.

Just recently, Iggy was posted on The Shade Room thanks to her cooking skills. As you can see down below, Iggy cooked up some oxtail and she included plenty of spices in the recipe. TSR praised Iggy for what looked to be an incredible meal, and wouldn't you know it, Tory dove into the comments section to confirm.





In the follow-up post from TSR, you can see that Tory replied to their OG post saying "It was hitting too" with a cheeky emoji to match. Again, this isn't a confirmation that the two are dating, but it is confirmation that Iggy cooked for Tory, which by extension means Tory has been spending time at her home. Needless to say, Tory is most certainly feeding into the gossip right now.





Iggy herself has yet to comment on the rumors, although if these two continue to be seen in public together, she might have no choice entirely.