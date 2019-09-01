The 2019-20 NBA season will mark the 25th anniversary of the Toronto Raptors franchise, and the organization is celebrating by bringing back the iconic white Dino uniforms worn in the inaugural season.

Replicating the home uniforms of the 1995 season, the Raptors 2019 "Classic Edition" uniform features a white base with black, red and purple trim and jagged silver and black vertical stripes. Of course, the uniforms are highlighted by the red, dribbling dino which sits below the purple uniform number and "Raptors" script across the chest.

In addition to the throwback jerseys, the Raptors will also be playing on a specially designed court in select games, mimicking the one played on by Damon Stoudamire, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and others who donned the Dino unis.

The Raptors are one of several teams that'll be throwing it back to the '90s next season, as the Memphis Grizzlies will also be donning their classic throwbacks in celebration of year 25. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz have also announced '90s-themed uniforms and home courts for select games in the upcoming season.