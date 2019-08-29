The Cleveland Cavaliers will be among the teams during back the clocks to the '90s next season, as they have officially announced plans to wear their classic uniforms that first debuted 25 years ago.

In addition to the beloved black, orange and powder blue uniforms, the Cavs will also be playing on a throwback court for select games.

“These retro uniforms spark special memories and feelings for our fans and the organization alike. It was a very exciting re-launch downtown for everyone back then,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs chief marketing officer. “We are excited to see threads of the past weave into the future as we prepare to once again tip-off a new era of Cavaliers basketball, this time in the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

The Cavs will wear their throwback uniforms for the following games:

Saturday, November 23 vs. Portland Trailblazers

Monday, November 25 vs. Brooklyn Nets

Wednesday, December 11 vs. Houston Rockets

Friday, December 20 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Tuesday, January 28 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Saturday, February 29 vs. Indiana Pacers

Saturday, April 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Take a look at the 2019-20 "Classic Edition" threads, as well as the home court designs in the tweets embedded below.