Raptors in six! The NBA Finals are over now that the Toronto Raptors have defeated the Golden State Warriors 114 to 110. For the first time in franchise history, the Raptors are NBA Champions, and while Warriors fans are disappointed, the city of Toronto has every right to rejoice. The Warriors put up a good fight until the end, but undoubtedly Klay Thompson's third-quarter injury played a significant role in the team's structure.

Kawhi Leonard and Fred VanVleet's 22 points, along with Kyle Lowry's 26, all aided in the Raptors gaining an advantage over their competitors. The Toronto team dominated from the offset of the Finals, making a shot at the title an uphill battle for the Warriors. Raptors President Masai Ujiri spoke with reporters immediately after the game and said, "We've been growing. I've tried to prove to the world that there's a meaning to having an NBA team, one NBA team, outside the U.S. And all these guys, these players, they've been unbelievable. To our coaches, to our ownership, and much respect to the Golden State Warriors. And to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, we love you as NBA players. We wanted to win in Toronto and we won in Toronto!"

To celebrate his team's win, Raptors ambassador Drake announced that on Friday he's dropping to new tracks titled "Omertá" and "Money in the Grave" featuring Rick Ross."THE CHIP TO THE 6!!!!!!!!!!!!" Drake wrote on Instagram. "SEE YOU 2MRW WITH A 2 PACK LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽"