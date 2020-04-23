With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic having a profound impact on the economy, with millions unemployed and struggling to pay rent, celebrities and role models have been stepping up to do their part in helping out. That includes Anthony Tiffith, better known in the rap game as Top Dawg, CEO of the legendary Top Dawg Entertainment.

As confirmed by LA City Councilmember Joe Buscaino, Top Dawg recently took it upon himself to cover the rent of over three hundred Watts families, a gesture celebrated on Buscaino's Instagram page.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

"Would like to give the biggest shout out to Anthony Tiffith, @dangerookipawaa founder of @topdawgent who just paid the rent for 311 families in our public housing developments in #Watts including #ImperialCourts, #JordanDowns, and #NickersonGardens," he captions, alongside an image of himself and the TDE mogul. “Senior citizens are a group that are often overlooked. This gesture is not just about philanthropy but humanity overall, and it’s just the kind of good news our city needs right now."

Though it's easy to focus on the music, especially given the talent Top's roster possesses as a collective, we mustn't forget the community work that TDE has been doing. It's the reason many still look to hip-hop for role models, and further confirmation that Los Angeles would not be what it is today without it. We'd like to echo Buscaino's shout out to Top Dawg, Punch, and everyone at TDE doing their part to help out during this trying time. Stay safe everybody.