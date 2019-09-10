In case you missed it, beloved UK series Top Boy has been officially brought back from the dead, thanks to the guiding hand of Drake. Now, the show is set to premiere its third season exclusively on Netflix, with hip-hop represented in the cast through Dave Santan and Little Simz. Given the clear cultural link, it's no wonder that Top Boy is landing an original soundtrack, comprised of music "inspired by the series." The announcement was confirmed through OVO's official Twitter page, and come Friday, the Top Boy OST will be upon us.

As of yet, information remains scarce. Yet given that soundtrack comes equipped with the "inspired by" label, it wouldn't be surprising to see Drizzy pull out a few key stops for this one. Is it safe to assume we'll be receiving a few new Drizzy cuts within the batch? A betting man might put a few ducats on the table with such odds. Not to mention the possibility for new music from the OVO camp, which includes PARTYNEXTDOOR, Majid Jordan, dvsn, Baka Not Nice, Roy Woods, and more.

Several rappers have blessed cinematic works with their own personally curated soundtrack, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Drizzy looking to check another accomplishment off his bucket list. Look for more news on Top Boy OST to surface in the coming days, especially if you're fiending for a return to grime-inspired Drizzy.