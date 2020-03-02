Sneaker brands across the board brought the heat in February in celebration of the NBA's All Star festivities and that momentum will carry over into March as there are a plethora of highly anticipated styles set to release.

As always, there are a number of Air Jordan retros on deck - including the "UNC" Air Jordan 3s and Air Max 95 inspired Air Jordan 4s - but that's not all. In celebration of Air Max Day (March 26th) Nike will be introducing their "shoe of the future" and reports suggest a Nike Kobe V Protro is on the way as well. Additionally, sneakerheads can look forward to a festive Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2, "Safari" Dunks and a sleek Nike LeBron 17 Low.

Without further adieu, scroll down to check out 10 of the most popular sneakers set to release over the next four weeks.

Nike LeBron 7 "Fairfax"

Release Date: March 6

Retail Price: $200

Originally created in honor of the famed Los Angeles high school in 2010, the "Fairfax" Nike LeBron 7 will be releasing for the first time ever this month.

The special edition colorway features a predominately black upper, highlighted by glossy, black patent leather overlays with varsity red and varsity maize accents strewn throughout. As a further nod to the Lions, "Fairfax" branding can be seen on the medial side of both shoes.

Air Jordan 3 "UNC"

Release Date: March 7

Retail Price: $200

Just like the player exclusive UNC 3s given to Tar Heels student athletes, the retail release features white leather uppers, equipped with the classic elephant print detailing and UNC blue accents on the mudguard, tongue and heel.

The kicks also include “Heart & Soul” text printed upside down behind the tongues. What separates this retail colorway from the exclusive the Tar Heels' PE, is that it will not feature any direct UNC branding, and will instead opt for a Carolina blue Jumpman on the tongue.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Safari"

Release Date: March 14

Retail Price: $100

Although the details have not yet been confirmed by Nike, sneaker source Py_Rates reports that the highly anticipated "Safari" Nike SB Dunk Low will be making it's way to retailers on March 14th for the retail price of $100.

The kicks, featuring brown tones and the unmistakeable grey safari print, pull inspiration from Atmos' Nike Air Max 1 "Safari" collab that debuted back in 2002.

Air Jordan 1 High Zoom "Racer Blue"

Release Date: March 14

Retail Price: $175

Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 1 Retro High Zoom colorway in the works, following up the black/iridescent iteration that recently launched as part of the "Fearless" collection.

This forthcoming "Racer Blue" version comes equipped with a predominately white leather upper accompanied by glossy, grey patent leather overlays and a unique, mesh ankle collar. The kicks are also highlighted by an eye-catching racer blue inner lining with a combination of red and blue on the outsole. Like the first AJ1 Zoom, this pair features a full-length Zoom Air unit, hence the name.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Desert Sage"

Release Date: March 14

Retail Price: $220

The "Desert Sage" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will come equipped with a sage green primeknit, a perfect fit for any pre-Saint Patrick's Day release.

Additional details include a reflective streak on the lateral side, a bright orange sock liner and a light gum outsole beneath the Boost cushioning, which is encased in a semi-translucent sage green shell.

Nike LeBron 17 Low "Bred"

Release Date: March 15

Retail Price: $170

It's that time of the NBA season for Nike to start releasing the low-top version of LeBron James' signature shoe, following the grand unveiling of the Space Jam inspired "Tune Squad" Nike LeBron 17 Low.

Up next is a "Bred" iteration featuring a blacked out upper, offset by a dark grey midsole/outsole combination, while splashes of red add some flair to the stealth construction. The red Nike swoosh also comes equipped with a black pinstripe detailing, which we're sure has a deeper meaning rather than just a random design element, although Nike has not yet announced the official release details.

Air Jordan 4 SE "Neon" (Air Max 95)

Release Date: March 21

Retail Price: $225

As a tribute to the OG Air Max 95 colorway, the Air Jordan 4 is outfitted in varying shades of grey suede, highlighted by eye-catching neon detailing on the tongue, lace clips, insole and outsole.

As a further nod to the iconic Air Max 95, the kicks come equipped with thin, speckled rope laces and "Nike Air" branding on the reflective heel just as it appears on the AM95.

Nike Air Max 2090

Release Date: March 26

Retail Price: $225

Billed as the company's "shoe of the future," Nike is set to officially introduce the Air Max 2090 on March 26th, better known in the sneaker community as Air Max Day. According to Nike, the kicks utilize colors typically seen in electric cars, and the overall design of the AM2090 represents what Nike designers think cars will look like in 2090.

Other notable details include (H/T Nike):

Air Unit: With the aim of all-day comfort, the Air Max 2090 employs a larger Air unit than its originator, with a 200 percent larger window than traditional side-visibility Air units seen 30 years ago.

Flexibility: Echoing the Air Max 90's waffle outsole, the Air Max 2090 also employs distinct grooves for flexibility and takes original tread lines and updates the pattern for performance in 2020.

Color Blocking: Color blocking was instrumental in the development of the original Air Max 90, with darker colors underscoring the strength in the shoe’s support structure. In that same vein, the 2090 relays this through levels of opacity — the most supportive materials are 100 percent opaque, and the least supportive (and lighter weight) materials are see-through.

Nike Kobe V Protro "Lakers"

Release Date: March 26

Retail Price: $225

Nike has not yet confirmed the release of the "Lakers" Nike Kobe V Protro, but it would be very remiss of me not to pass on information that the kicks are tentatively slated to launch on the 26th.

The "Lakers" Nike Kobe 5 Protro, featuring the familiar purple, gold and black color scheme, were first introduced by Anthony Davis during the All Star Game. In addition to the obvious Lakers-inspired design, the Kobe V also features special edition LA insoles as well as the Black Mamba's signature on the heel.

Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red"

Release Date: March 28

Retail Price: $200

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the day Michael Jordan hung 69 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers (3/28/1990), Jordan Brand will reportedly re-release the beloved "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5.

As you'd expect, the kicks will come dressed in a smooth, white leather upper equipped with that puffy 3M reflective tongue, a black midsole and fire red detailing throughout. This particular colorway originally debuted in 1990 and last released in 2013, although the retro did not include "Nike Air" branding on the heel.