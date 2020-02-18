Nike and LeBron James have plenty of Space Jam 2 products lined up between now and the film's release in the Summer of 2021, including the highly anticipated "Tune Squad" Nike LeBron 17 Low. The kicks, originally rumored to release after the "Monstars" Nike LeBron 17 during All Star Weekend, are now slated to launch on February 28th.

The low-top LeBron 17s, priced at $160, come equipped with a white knit upper, highlighted by red and blue detailing as a nod to the Tune Squad uniforms. Additional details include a furry, Bugs Bunny themed Nike swoosh, a pink sock liner with "What's Up Doc?" on the inside of the tongue, and Tune Squad insoles.

The kicks will reportedly be available via Nike SNKRS, as well as Dick's Sporting Goods, JD Sports and the Foot Locker family of brands such as Footaction, Eastbay, Finish Line and Champs. Continue scrolling for official photos of the "Tune Squad" Nike LeBron 17 Low, and click here to preview the "Mr. Swackhammer" LeBron 17s dropping this week.

