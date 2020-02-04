When Tony Romo first entered the league, he was the talk of the town in Dallas as many thought he could be the guy to take the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl. Of course, that never happened but that doesn't mean Romo was without success. He was certainly one of the better quarterbacks in the league at the time and if it weren't for injuries, he could have made a real dent towards the end of his reign in Dallas. During the early stages of his career, Romo was known for his relationship with Jessica Simpson. Eventually, the two broke up and now, Simpson is revealing the details in her new book.

According to TMZ, Romo broke up with Simpson through e-mail after suspecting she was cheating on him with none other than artist John Mayer.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

"[Tony] accused me of seeing John behind his back. I hadn’t cheated on Tony at all, but I could not lie and say I hadn’t even seen him," Simpson said. "Tony didn’t believe that for a second. And within that second, he broke up with me right there. Two years, gone with an email. Tony soon realized I was telling the truth. Of course I didn’t cheat on him. But our breakup had been so ugly that it shocked me into realizing it had been necessary."

Simpson admits that Mayer did try to get back with her although his attempts never worked. Since the split, both Romo and Simpson have gone their separate ways, mostly for the better. Regardless, it's clear Romo doesn't mess around when it comes to breaking up with someone.