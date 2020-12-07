Tom Brady is one of the biggest and most successful athletes on the planet, so it's safe to say he has millions of adoring fans. Unfortunately, some of these fans can get a little bit crazy, leading to some less-than-ideal situations. For instance, DeMar DeRozan and Kylie Jenner were the victims of a home invasion, as a crazy stalker entered DeRozan's home, looking for Kylie. This situation ended with a restraining order against the intruder, although it was still a scary instance, regardless.

Recently, Brady was also the victim of a similar break-in, at his mansion near Boston. For now, it's unknown whether or not it was actually a fan who entered the home although the place was put on the market last week, as Brady and his family have relocated to Tampa Bay.

Police immediately arrived on the scene and arrested the man, who will most likely face charges. By all accounts, Brady and Gisele Bundchen were not in the home at the time of the break-in and it is unknown whether neighbors called the cops or if there was an alarm that went off.

It's certainly a scary situation and we are thankful that no one was harmed.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images