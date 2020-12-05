When it comes to celebrities and athletes, they have all had to deal with some pretty crazy fans. Some fans are a lot more respectful than others, especially when it comes to personal space. DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs learned all about this last month as he was reportedly the victim of a home invasion at his house in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

In the report, it states that a man broke into DeRozan's home and came into contact with one of his kids. DeRozan eventually realized something was off and came face-to-face with the invader before chasing him off of the property. Surprisingly, the man actually returned to the community before being arrested.

As it turns out, the man was actually a crazy Kylie Jenner fan who was trying to find her home. In the end, he was confused and ended up at DeRozan's house which is a mistake that completely shot a dart through his plans. Now, the fan has a restraining order against him, and he won't be able to come anywhere close to the DeRozan and Jenner's community.

Hopefully, both the NBA star and the social media mogul can stay safe after everything that has gone down.

[Via]