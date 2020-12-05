crazy fan
- MusicObsessed Moneybagg Yo Fan Arrested After Bragging About Stealing CarA crazed fan of the rapper stole a car belonging to Ari Fletcher's esthetician and bragged about it online.By Noah Grant
- MusicCrazy Travis Barker Fan Rams Through Security Gate, Is ArrestedThe drummer was at a rehearsal for Coachella when the fan attempted to enter his gated community. By Noah Grant
- SportsDeMar DeRozan Stopped Home Invasion Intended For Kylie JennerDeMar DeRozan dealt with a scary situation recently as he found an intruder in his home.By Alexander Cole