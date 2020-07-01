Brandy is the latest celebrity to be forced to deal with an alleged stalker, but the singer is taking matters into her own hands. As reported by The Blast, Brandy has filed a civil harassment restraining order through the Los Angeles County Courts against an unnamed 21-year-old woman, who has allegedly been repeatedly showing up at Brandy's home in L.A. unannounced. A spokesperson for Los Angeles Sheriff's Department confirmed that the restraining order was filed after the woman was arrested on Monday (June 29th). She was booked for suspicion of felony stalking, and is being held on $150,000 bail.

Arrest records indicate that this felony charge applies to "any person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows or willfully and maliciously harasses another person and who makes a credible threat with the intent to place that person in reasonable fear for his or her safety." If convicted, the alleged stalker is facing up to a year in county jail.

According to The Blast, although Brandy lives in a gated community in L.A., the alleged stalker will wait outside the private residence for Brandy to appear. The publication claims that Brandy does not know the woman, and is reportedly fearing for her safety at the moment.