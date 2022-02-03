Tom Brady is officially a retired man, which means he cannot go home every day and spend time with his wife and kids. The quarterback has been in the NFL for 22 years at this point, and it was about time that he bring his career to an end. If you're a fan of his, it is certainly sad to see him go, however, it is also quite bittersweet. Brady deserves this moment, and there is no doubt that fans will forever remember what he was able to do for the game of football.

Today, Brady decided to come through with one final send-off today on social media, as he unleashed a hype video that showcases highlights from his time with both the Bucs and the Patriots. There are a lot of memories packed into this, and we're sure fans are going to have fun reminiscing as they watch this.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey," Brady wrote. "I played for my friends, my family & our community - every single one of you - that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible."

It might be sad to have Brady out of the league, however, the new crop of QB talent is proving that the league is in very good hands right now.

