Tom Brady has spent 22 seasons in the NFL and during that time, he was won seven Super Bowls. He is easily the most successful quarterback in the entire history of the game, and when all is said and done, he will go down as the greatest player of all time. With that being said, the weekend came with quite a few reports that Brady might retire from the sport, altogether. These were then followed up by other statements claiming that Brady had made no such decision, and still needed some time.

Today, Brady ultimately broke his silence on the matter by confirming all of the reports that had come out as of late. On his Instagram today, Brady explained that he will be stepping away from the game and that he is officially a retired man.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In his Instagram post, Brady was understandably emotional as he thanked all of the people who are responsible for helping him become the quarterback he is today. Interestingly enough, he made no mention of the Patriots in his retirement post, which is going to have some fans suspicious about his relationship with Bill Belichick and the Kraft's.

Per Brady:

"I have always believed the sport of football is an "all-in" proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady wrote as part of his post. "There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."





This is a massive day in the history of the NFL, and there is no doubt that Brady has changed the sport forever. Hopefully, he finds whatever it is he is looking for in retirement.