Tom Brady's longevity in the NFL has been nothing short of inspirational. His goal was to play until the age of 45, and now that he is 44, he has proven that he can still play at an elite level. There are very few quarterbacks in the NFL who are better than Tom Brady right now, which just goes to show that experience is everything when it comes to the QB position.

Over the last few months, Brady has made various claims surrounding his longevity. For instance, he told Rob Gronkowski that he could play until the age of 50. In a recent interview with Hannah Storm of ESPN, Brady insisted that he could play until the age of 55, although there is simply one thing holding him back from doing so.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

"I really think I can play as long as I want. I really do," Brady said. "I don't think I will, obviously. My physical body won't be the problem. I think it'll just be, I'm just missing too much of life with my family."

Brady has been playing professional football for the last 20 years now and it has forced him to miss out on a lot of family time. For many players, this can be a truly sad reality, and it is one that Brady continues to grapple with.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates from the NFL world.