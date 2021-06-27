Tom Brady may still be winning Super Bowl rings at the age of 43, but it sounds like his playing days are finally coming to an end. During this week’s episode of HBO’s The Shop, Brady opened up about his later years of his career and revealed that his time is finally “coming to an end.”

"Not forever and ever and ever. We're coming to the end. It's coming to the end," Brady said on HBO's The Shop.

Brady, who is entering his 22nd season in the NFL, signed a two-year deal with the Bucs last offseason, and has already signed an extension that should keep him in Tampa Bay for at least a couple more seasons. Tom has always said he wanted to play until he was 45-years-old and that maybe the magic number for him following next season.

Elsewhere during the episode of The Shop, Brady recalled a time during free agency when another team wanted their current QB over him, and he took that personally. “Looking back, I’m thinking ‘There’s no fuc-ing way I would’ve gone to that team. They said they didn’t want me! I know what that means! I know what that feels like! And I’m going to f— you up because of that.”

