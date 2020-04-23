Tom Brady made a stunning revelation last month when he told the world that he would be leaving the New England Patriots after a 20-year relationship that saw him win six Super Bowls. Now, Brady is taking his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who recently announced the acquisition of Rob Gronkowski.

Brady is enjoying his time in Tampa Bay so much, that he is already leaving his mark on the city in the form of a string of accidental crimes. It all started earlier this week when Brady was caught working out in an empty park that was closed due to the Coronavirus. His most recent crime was when he accidentally walked into someone else's home, thinking he was at his offensive coordinator's house.

As it turns out, Brady seems to have a sense of humor about it all, as he displayed in his most recent tweet.

You can't blame Brady too much for these events. I mean, after all, he's just excited about his new city and wants to explore everything Tampa Bay has to offer. Not to mention, it's easy to lose yourself when you're not familiar with any of your surroundings.

We're sure by May, Brady will have Tampa all figured out and his only crime will be missing a wide-open Gronkowski screen pass in a game against the Dolphins. Or something like that.