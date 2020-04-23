Oh, Florida, the home of alligators, weird crimes, and even weirder crimes. As it turns out, even their famous sports superstars aren't exempt from the "Florida Man" antics. Yes, that's right folks. Tom Brady, the latest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, can now put a successful breaking and entering attempt on his resume.

Of course, Brady didn't actually mean to break into anyone's home. It was simply an honest mistake. After all, Brady is getting up there in age. As the story goes, Brady meant to go to Buccaneer's offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's home but accidentally barged through the next-door neighbor's unlocked door.

The neighbor in question, David Kramer, spoke to TMZ about the situation and as he explains, Brady couldn't have been more apologetic.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face.

"He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry! Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster!"

Earlier this week, Brady was told by authorities to stop practicing in a Tampa park as he was disobeying the Coronavirus-imposed stay at home order. Needless to say, one month into his tenure with the Buccaneers and he's already breaking the rules. A fine start indeed.

