Despite being suspended by the NFL for the first eight weeks of the season, there was a ton of interest surrounding Antonio Brown given that he is a top-tier receiver who can be a strong weapon on anyone's football team. In the end, it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who signed him to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million if he hits all of his performance targets. It's a deal that allows the wide receiver to prove himself and show people that he has turned over a new leaf.

Tom Brady is a large reason why the Buccaneers opted to sign Brown and during a media appearance, Brady explained that he is extremely happy to have Brown on board. Brady referenced their time in New England, noting that AB is a hard worker who is motivated to make his new chance work.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

“Well, he’s a tremendous football player,” Brady said. “I played with him for a brief period of time, and I’m looking forward to working with him again and seeing what kind of role he can come in and [play]. He’s a very hard-working guy. Again, we’re all going to go out there on the practice field and do the best we can do, and we’re going to see how it all fits together. There is a lot of hard work ahead. None of it magically happens. We realize that early in the season when we put a lot of new people together."

Brown is expected to be back on the field by Week 9 when the Bucs take on the New Orleans Saints in a divisional rivalry game. If Brown keeps his word, this Bucs offense may very well be the most dangerous in the entire league.

