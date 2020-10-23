Antonio Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have come to terms on a one-year contract, according to reporting from Adam Schefter of ESPN. This news comes immediately after reports surfaced that Brown would be heading to Tampa Bay where he would engage in contract talks with the team. Of course, The Buccaneers boast the likes of Tom Brady, whom Brown established a relationship with during his brief stint with the New England Patriots. Now, Brown will be reunited with a player who took him under his wing.

As one would expect, the fan reactions to this news were quite diverse especially since many Seahawks fans felt they would be getting Brown. Others are now saying that the Buccaneers should be considered as favorites due to the fact that they have an abundance of weapons at the wide receiver position. Brady was left with virtually no one last season, but now he has no excuse for any offensive failures the team might have.

Check out some of the reactions below and let us know what you think of this signing and whether or not it was a smart one for the Bucs.