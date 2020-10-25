Antonio Brown was recently signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a move that will allow the team to sure up their offense with some depth at the wide receiver position. The team already has two superstar receivers, but the addition of Brown makes it so that if anyone gets injured, this team will be just fine. Prior to his suspension, Brown was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and he will be motivated to prove his worth as soon he gets on the field in presumably Week 9.

It's been reported that Brown is making just above the league minimum and can make up some money with bonuses. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there is an entire breakdown here. Effectively, Brown can make an extra $750,000 if the Bucs win the Super Bowl. From there, he can earn up to another $750,000 in TD, Catches, and Yards bonuses. This breaks down into $250,000 per category. Finally, Brown will make $1 million in base salary, making his full contract worth $2.5 million, if he hits all of his goals.

Considering Brown's past, there is no guarantee this upcoming relationship with the Bucs will be fruitful, although it certainly seems promising. Brown has stated that he's changed his ways and is motivated to show people exactly what he can do on the field.

Needless to say, Week 9 will be an interesting litmus test.