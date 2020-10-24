Antonio Brown is currently serving an eight-game suspension which was handed down by the NFL following a string of behavioral issues. Since that time, Brown has said that he has changed and now, is looking to get back on the field and compete. It appeared as though numerous teams were trying to get their hands on Brown, including the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens. In the end, however, it was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who came out victorious as they signed AB to a one-year deal last night.

According to Ian Rapoport, new details of the contract have emerged and it seems like this deal is incentive-heavy, much like the contract signed by Cam Newton. Brown will be making just a bit above the league minimum which is over $1 million. From there, he can get more money depending on his stats and playoff performances.

These factors will certainly act as motivators for Brown who is trying to prove to the league that he can be a team player and abide by the rules. Not to mention, Brown has a relationship with Tom Brady, which means they will immediately have some chemistry once Brown takes to the field.

It is believed that Brown will be able to join the team as of Week 9, which is huge for the Bucs as they will be taking on the New Orleans Saints who are arguably their biggest divisional rival.