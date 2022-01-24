Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost in heartbreaking fashion yesterday as the Los Angeles Rams were able to defeat them with a last-second field goal. The Bucs were down 27-3 in that game and eventually, they mounted what seemed like an impossible comeback as Brady threw a touchdown with just about 45 seconds left in the game. In the end, however, the Rams were able to get a huge drive at the end which set up the game-winning field goal.

Now that Brady is out of the postseason, many are wondering whether or not he is going to retire. He will be 45 years old next season, which is about the same age he said he wanted to play until. After the game, Brady was asked about retirement, which led to a non-commital answer that will have Bucs fans guessing.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"Truthfully guys, I'm thinking about this game," Brady said. "I'm not thinking about anything past five minutes from now. I haven't put a lot of thought into it, so you know, we will just take it day by day and kind of see where we are at." No matter what Brady decides to do, nothing will change the fact that he is the greatest football player of all time. Seven Super Bowls is something that will likely never be done by a quarterback ever again, which makes Brady a one-of-a-kind talent. Let us know what you think Brady should do, in the comments below.

