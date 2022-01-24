Antonio Brown trolled his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Instagram, Sunday, following their divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. Brown was released from the organization, earlier this season.

“I can’t," Brown captioned an edited photo of himself holding up a sign reading, “Bucs eliminated.”

Despite making an impressive effort to come back from a 27-3 second-half deficit which tied the game with 42 seconds remaining, the Rams came away victorious after Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired. The game ended 30-27.



Elsa / Getty Images

While he spent Sunday trolling his former team, Brown recently clarified that he doesn't have any beef with Tom Brady and still considers him the "G.O.A.T." and a "great teammate."

"Listen, I love Tom. That's my guy. Don't get it twisted," Brown told TMZ Sports. "A lot of words were taken out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don't get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady."

"He's a G.O.A.T. Great player. Great teammate," he added.

Check out Brown's Instagram post below.

[Via]