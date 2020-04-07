Tom Brady had a tough decision to make during the offseason although he wasted no time revealing his plans. First, Brady announced he would no longer be playing for the New England Patriots. From there, he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that pays him much more than he was making in New England. Buccaneers fans are extremely excited about Brady's presence and now, he is a part of their latest rebrand.

The Buccaneers took to Twitter today where they unveiled their brand new uniforms. They have three jerseys including red, white, and a black alternate offering. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Buccaneers have already started selling Brady jerseys on their team website and fans are copping them in large numbers.

Brady has always been one of the most popular players in the NFL thanks to his six championships so it shouldn't be surprising that his new uniform would be a hit with fans, especially those in Tampa Bay. Brady is about to embark on the next chapter of his career and this new jersey helps usher in not just a new era of his life, but also a new era in Buccaneers football.

