Tom Brady made the shocking decision to leave the New England Patriots during the offseason and is now taking his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and was easily one of their best players in franchise history. For many, Brady will go down as the greatest quarterback to ever do it and to see him in anything other than a Patriots jersey, will surely be bizarre.

In a recent article for The Player's Tribune, Brady spoke about his decision to leave New England and had some well-deserved thank yous to give out.

"But more than any one physical place, it’s the relationships I made in New England that I’ll miss the most," Brady said. "Of course, it starts with the entire New England Patriots organization, and Robert Kraft and the entire Kraft family. It extends to countless other individuals who played such a valuable role in my 20 years as a Patriot. Teammates and coaches, past and present."

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Brady also touched on how different it will be to play for another team although he is confident that this is an experience he has been waiting for.