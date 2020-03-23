By now, everyone knows that Tom Brady has left the New England Patriots and will be playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. Over the past few years, there have been numerous rumors that Brady was upset with head coach Bill Belichick and that they weren't on the best of terms anymore. Well, as it turns out, these rumors were actually pretty true. This is coming from reporting from Seth Wickersham of ESPN.

In the report, Wickersham notes that Brady wanted to play until his mid-40s and was hoping that Belichick would give him a contract that extends all the way until that time. Of course, Brady was never given this and eventually had a meeting with Belichick that ended in a blowup between the two. This occurred back in 2017 and they haven't been on good terms ever since.

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Brady grew increasingly frustrated with the franchise this past season due to the way they handled the Antonio Brown debacle. Brady didn't like how they released AB and the whole situation pushed Brady closer to wanting to leave the franchise.

Now, the six-time Super Bowl champion will be playing for a team that actually wants him. Whether he will find some success with the Buccaneers, remains to be seen.

