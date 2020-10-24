Antonio Brown is one of the most high-profile players in the NFL and it's not exactly for the best of reasons. Of course, all throughout 2019, Brown found himself in a ton of trouble after being cut from two teams, including the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots. Brown's exodus from the Patriots came after sexual assault allegations made it to social media. His exit from the Patriots eventually led to self-destructive behavior on social media, but now, it seems as though he has been brought back down to earth, and is ready for his next NFL venture.

The wide receiver was signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night, where he will be reunited with his brief former teammate, Tom Brady. According to reporter Andy Slater, Brady had a huge impact on Brown coming to Tampa Bay and even helped turn his life around at the beginning of the year. As the reporter suggests, Brady enlisted the help of motivation speaker Tony Robbins, who sat down with AB for a long conversation about life.

It seems as though this conversation worked, considering we haven't heard a negative story out of AB's camp in quite some time. Now, he will be able to prove himself and show the world he can still be an elite talent.

For now, it is believed that Brown will be back on the field as of Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.