Antonio Brown has had a whirlwind of a week which hit a climax when he was accused of sexually assaulting his former trainer, Britney Taylor. The Patriots, NFL, and Pennsylvania DA are currently investigating these claims and in the meantime, Brown's status for Sunday is in limbo. There is a chance he could be put on the commissioner's exempt list, although it's looking likely that he will end up playing against the Dolphins. Brown's lawyer and agent have been adamant about Brown's innocence and yesterday, AB himself took to Instagram to block the haters out of his life.

Brown was training at the TB12 facility when he decided to go live and address the situation. He didn't necessarily speak on the allegations, although he did have quite a bit to say about haters and how he just wants to keep prospering and receive love.

"Stay focused," Brown said. "The devil gonna try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don't let him."

In the video above, Brown made mention of a USA Football team which would compete in international competitions. He feels as though international athletes are beloved and would want to feel that energy.

Stay tuned for updates on Brown's situation as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news.