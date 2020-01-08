Tom Brady has been one of the best quarterbacks in the history of the NFL and continues to break records and play at a high level. This past season, his New England Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs after a shocking upset loss to the Tennessee Titans. Since the loss, pundits and fans have been wondering about Brady's future and whether or not he will come back for another season. Brady has been adamant about playing until he's 45 and appears to be in the shape necessary to make that a reality.

Early this morning, Brady took to his Instagram account where he offered a heartfelt message to the fans and even gave a hint as to what his future plans are. As you can see, he's ready to come back next season.

"In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You dont always win. You can, however, learn from that failure, pick yourself up with great enthusiasm, and place yourself in the arena again," Brady wrote. "And that’s right where you will find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

It remains to be seen whether or not Brady will be returning to the Patriots as he will become a free agent in the offseason. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will give you the latest on Brady's situation.