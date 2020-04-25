Heading into the offseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans probably had no idea that they would be in for one of the best free agency periods in the franchise's history. It all started when Tom Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the squad. Then, just this week, the team made a trade with the New England Patriots to acquire none other than Rob Gronkowski who has decided to come out of retirement.

Needless to say, fans are very excited about this, including Jane Castor who is the mayor of Tampa Bay. Today, she issued a letter on her Twitter account which is addressed to the two new faces of the franchise. As you can tell, Castor is over the moon about having this quarterback-tight end duo in her city.

"Thanks again for choosing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and, in turn, our beloved city. This is a very exciting time and we look forward to welcoming you with (virtual) open arms. A proper Tampa welcome will have to wait for a while," Castor said in her letter.

Castor went on to address Gronk's partying ways and how she can't wait for him to experience the city's Gasparilla Pirate Invasion and Parade.

Clearly, Gronk and Brady are receiving a grand welcome and their chase for a Super Bowl will begin as of this Fall.