Rob Gronkowski retired from football back in 2019 but there was always this feeling that he would eventually come out to run it back with Tom Brady, one last time. Gronk had been teasing a return to the NFL and this week, he was traded from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now, he will be joining Brady in Florida where they have a chance to do some serious damage in the NFC South.

As a way to pay tribute to the Patriots fans who supported him over the years, Gronk took to his Instagram where he penned a lengthy goodbye message. Gronk explains just how important New England is to him and how he will forever love those who run the organization.

Per Gronk:

"First and foremost, I want to thank the Patriots Organization for everything over the last 10 years. Without Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick taking a chance on me in the 2010 draft, I wouldn’t be sitting here in this position in life, THANK YOU both as well my former teammates for everything over the years. New England Patriot Fans, you guys have been nothing but amazing. I love you guys and appreciate your constant support for me big time over the last 10 years (even during retirement). THANK YOU all so much, the memories are incredible."

While Patriots fans might be sad to see Gronk go, they can take solace in the fact that he helped them win three championships. Those numbers certainly soften the blow.